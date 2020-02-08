Organic Fertilizers Market Size Estimation, Global Share, Growth Opportunity, Price Trends, Sales Revenue | Industry Report and Forecast 2023

Organic Fertilizers Market Scenario:

Fertilizers are chemical or natural substances which are added to the soil or land to increase fertility. Organic fertilizers are fertilizers extracted from animal manure, plant extracts as well as minerals and vegetable matter. Since organic fertilizers are derived from natural substances, damage to the environment is the least of concerns. Organic fertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients and help to reduce the risk of diseases in humans, as they are used in human food also. Due to depletion of soil quality, use of fertilizers is being propelled to help farmers to increase crop production.

Also, the surge in crop acreage and requirement to increase crop production is encouraging farmers to use organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers are selected according to the requirement of the nutrients by the crop. They have gained status globally, as they help in increasing the quantity as well as improve the quality produced. Increasing population, as well as their increasing willingness to pay for organic foods, are key drivers for the market.

The global organic fertilizers market is growing due to increasing population as well as their increasing willingness to pay for organic foods. Farmers’ preference towards organic farming due to favorable pricing of the products has helped to increase the area under cultivation. Also, growing agriculture land area for organic cultivation, has led to the increasing demand for organic fertilizers. In addition to the increasing population, the growing demand for food, rise in the crop production, increasing soil efficiency, growing economy, increasing demand for bio-fuels and high-quality yield are expected to drive the organic fertilizers market.

Increased awareness about the organic fertilizers due to government policies and rules towards the use of organic fertilizers has raised the bar for quality, which, in turn, increase the market share of organic fertilizers globally. Major market dispersion has led to the introduction of new products based out of the organic fertilizers and their retail across various regions. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has fuelled up the share of organic fertilizers in the global market. High nutritional benefits obtained from organic fertilizers are also supporting the sale of organic fertilizers globally. Additionally, the augmentation of the product development together with research advancements are other significant reasons for the increasing growth of the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Findings:

Growing fertilizers industry is the reason for growing demand for organic fertilizers.

Europe is expected to dominate the organic fertilizers market followed by Asia Pacific.

Segments:

The global organic fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of source such as minerals, plants, and animals. Among these, animals segment is the highest growth segment in this market owing to its nutritional benefits such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium which has resulted in rising usage of organic fertilizers.

On the basis of crop, this market is segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Fruits & vegetables is the high growth segment in the organic fertilizers market due to technological advancements as well as its growing demand.

On the basis of certifications, this market is segmented into 100% organic, and 95% organic.

On the basis of form, this market is segmented into dry, and liquid. Liquid segment is expected to grow fast due to its fast absorbability by soil, which means that nutrients reach faster to the crops than other forms of fertilizers.

Regional Analysis:

The global organic fertilizers market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe accounts for major market share followed by Asia Pacific for the organic fertilizers market. Ample availability of land for farming under organic cultivations as well as consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, will drive the growth of the market in the European region during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, due to strong government policies that contribute to the growth of organic fertilizers as well as large agricultural land area, will drive the growth of this market in this region. However, in the European region, significant growth is expected in Germany, France and Italy due to increasing health and environmental concerns, over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the organic fertilizers market: Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Coromandel International Limited (India), Agrocare Canada (Canada), Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (U.S.)

