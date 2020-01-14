Organic Coconut Sugar Market: Growing Demand for the Product to Replace Cane Sugar to Drive Growth

Organic Coconut Sugar is a delicious, pure, unrefined alternative to processed sugar and artificial sweeteners. It has been used as a traditional sweetener since centuries, in coconut trees flourishing regions, such as Southeast Asia. Coconut Sugar, also referred sometimes as palm sugar, is produced from the flower bud of the coconut tree. Coconut sugar is mostly comprised of sucrose, which gives it a sweet, caramel-like flavor. It is devoid of added chemicals, unbleached and contains no preservatives. Organic coconut sugar has naturally occurring nutrients including magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, B vitamins and amino acids. Coconut sugar serves a delicious addition to tea or coffee, smoothies, fruit juices, cakes, pancakes, curry dishes, dessert toppings, puddings, any type of fruit pies and more.

Growing demand for the product to replace cane sugar is likely to drive the market in next few years. The Organic coconut sugar has a low glycemic index as compared to cane sugar and honey. As a result, it reduces the rising sugar level rise in the bloodstream. Rising popularity of Asian Cuisine, increasing demand for dairy substitutes and associated health benefits associated with the Organic Coconut Sugar is expected to drive the market further in the projected period. Also, the increasing lactose intolerant among people worldwide is driving the market with its wide application in food and beverage industry. Increasing demand for the organic coconut sugar for manufacturing skin care products such as body scrubs, shaving gels, face and body creams is also contributing towards the growth of the market in the projected period.

Fluctuating prices in raw material and also the production process is more labor-intensive owing to lack of mechanization thus it is a time-consuming process which is further producer concentrated and poses some hindrances in the projected period for the market to flourish.

Increasing focus on healthy lifestyle, the inclination of consumers towards organically produced products and rising demand for natural cosmetics and personal care products is the rising trend among the consumers and is further expected to grow the market in the projected period.

Asia pacific is the largest producer of organic coconut sugar owing to the abundant raw material. The rapid growth in food and beverage and cosmetics industry in Korea, India, and China is expected to have a positive impact in the future period. Increasing diabetic’s patients and obesity are further posing consumers to look for alternatives like organic coconut sugar that lower the risk. Further, in U.S. Market, the organic coconut sugar is going to grow rapidly due to the rising health-conscious population. Also, low glycemic index and environmental sustainability are further going to grow the market in the projected period.

European consumers are more concerned about the nutritional values and also inclined towards the organic products. Thus the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period with the introduction of organic coconut sugar in the recipes and dishes in the cuisines. Growing diseases among the aged population are expected to increase the demand for alternative sweetener such as coconut sugar over the forecasted period.

Some of the prominent players of Organic Coconut Sugar are Coco Sugar Indonesia, IMC Organic Food Co., Connecticut Coconut Company (CCC), Celebes Coconut Corporation, CV. India sourcing, Singabera, PT Mega Inovasi Organik, Holos Integra, Tree Life and various other regional manufacturers.