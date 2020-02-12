Organic Cocoa Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players Like Olam, BT Cocoa, Tradin Organics Usa Inc, Grupo CONACADO, Barry Callebaut Group, Blommer Chocolate Company, Mars, Inc.

For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Organic Cocoa Market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about Food industry. The report offers you steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Various parameters covered in this research report helps businesses for better decision making.

The leading market players in the global organic cocoa market primarily are

• Olam

• BT Cocoa

• Tradin Organics Usa Inc

• Grupo CONACADO

• Barry Callebaut Group

• Blommer Chocolate Company

• Mars, Inc.

The Olmecs first discovered that the cocoa fruit was edible by observing rats eating it with insatiable energy. They soon realized the tree produced a fruit with a thousand flavors and nearly as many uses. The cocoa bean is a dried and fully fermented seed, from which cocoa solids and cocoa butter can be extracted. These beans are the basis of chocolate, and are used in some other foods as well such as Mesoamerican foods. It is the heated form of cacao which undergoes a high temperature of heat during the processing.

It still retains a large amount of antioxidants and is good for heart, skin, blood pressure, and stress levels. Organic cocoa is a bit more acidic and bitter than the normal cocoa. Organic cocoa is majorly used by premium chocolate brands to make chocolates. It is also used in personal care products as organic cocoa contains nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and others which are beneficial for maintaining a healthy skin.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

o America

Brazil

Ecuador

Colombia

Peru

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Haiti

Others

o Africa

CÃ´te d’Ivoire

Ghana

Cameroon

Nigeria

Togo

Uganda

Others

o Rest of the World

Indonesia

Papua New Guinea

India

Philippines

Others

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Mega Trends

7 Market Factor Analysis

8 Market Share Analysis: Major Conventional Cocoa Processors

9 Global Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

10 Africa Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

11 America Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

12 Rest of World Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

13 Global Organic Cocoa Suppliers Profiles/Analysis

14 Global Organic Cocoa Buyers Profiles/Analysis

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global Organic Cocoa market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Regional Analysis:

The Global organic cocoa Market is segmented into America, Africa and Rest of the world. Among the region, America region is estimated to account for the highest market proportion in the year of 2017 and it is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. Among the American countries, Ecuador is holding 15.55% of market proportion in the Americas organic cocoa market in the year of 2017 and it is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 7.68%. However, Peru is estimated to witness a substantial growth rate of 20.53% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Segments:

Organic cocoa is segmented on the basis of application which are Bakery & confectionery, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and others. Among the application, bakery & confectionery is accounting for approximately 50% market proportion and the segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2016-2022. Bakery & confectionery segment is expected to reach 81 kilo tons in terms of volume by the end of 2022. However, personal care products is projected to witness high growth of 13.33% during the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Organic cocoa market is estimated to reach USD 585 million by the end of 2022 with registering a CAGR of 12.16%

Organic cocoa market in Americas is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Organic cocoa Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the RFM analysis, the global organic cocoa market is expected to reach 169 kilo tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecasted period.

