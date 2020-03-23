Organic Chocolate Market Future Analysis to 2023: Green & Black’s, Taza Chocolate, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Rococo Chocolates, Newman’s Own, Inc. and Endangered Species Chocolate

This Organic Chocolate Market research study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing consumption of chocolate as snacks, the growing demand for healthy organic snacks among consumers, and the rising interest in the production of organic chocolate, will fuel the growth of the organic chocolate market in this region.

Additionally, growing concern about the presence of artificial ingredients in chocolates has led consumers to opt for organic chocolates. This will further propel the market’s growth prospects in this region.

Some Of The Key Players In Organic Chocolate Market Include:

Green & Black’s

Taza Chocolate

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Rococo Chocolates

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Endangered Species Chocolate

Giddy Yoyo Inc.

NibMor, Inc

This report focuses on the Organic Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the organic dark chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Organic dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that are associated with good health as it contains a higher quantity of cocoa compared to other varieties of organic chocolate. The consumption of organic dark chocolate improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves brain function. Additionally, organic dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants and help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. The growing preference for dark chocolates will positively influence the organic chocolate market share and organic chocolate market growth.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Dark Chocolate

Organic Milk Chocolate

Organic White Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Major Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview

2 Organic Chocolate Market by Type

3 Global Market Demand

4 Major Region Market

5 Major Companies List

6 Conclusion

