Organic and Natural Feminine Care market key vendors, trends, analysis, segmentation, forecast to 2018–2023

Global and North America Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Research Report: by Product (Panty Liners & Shields, Sanitary Pads, Tampons), by Distribution Channel (Online Purchase, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), and Region – Forecast till 2023 Market analysis Organic and natural feminine hygiene products, otherwise called menstrual items, are derived from natural cotton. The biodegradable idea of these products makes it engaging to the ladies who use it to treat sensitive skin and tissues present in the vaginal region. Activities by countries to create awareness and discredit the taboo of monthly cycle is probably going to actuate enormous interest for organic and natural feminine care products. In May 2018, the Indian Government propelled a moderate pad under a unique plan to make it accessible for females in rural areas. In any case, the deficiency of organic and natural feminine care products in stores can go about as a development obstacle in the market.The global and North America organic and natural feminine care market is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 3,990.93 million by the year 2023 by growing at 7.06% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global and North America organic and natural feminine care market is bifurcated on the basis of its distribution channel and product. Based on its products, the market is segmented into panty liners & shields, sanitary pads, and tampons. Amongst its major distribution channels, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, online purchase, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global and North America organic and natural feminine care market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Maxim Hygiene (U.S.), Apropos (U.S.), Purganics (India), Rael (U.S.), Saathi (India), The Honest Company Inc. (U.S.), Tosama (Slovenia), and Veeda USA (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Armada & Lady Anion (Australia), Bodywise Limited (U.K.), Corman USA Inc. (U.S.), GladRags (U.S.), Heyday Care LLP (India), among others are some of the major players in the global and North America organic and natural feminine care market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Research Objective

3.4 Assumptions & Limitations

3.4.1 Assumptions

3.4.2 Limitations

3.5 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising demand and consumer interest towards organic and natural menstrual products

5.2.2 Risk of suffering from menstrual toxic shock syndrome (TSS)

5.2.3 Rising awareness and government initiatives about organic and natural feminine care products

5.2.4 Rise in product innovations

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High cost of products

5.3.2 Non-availability of organic and natural feminine care products in supermarkets or retail stores

5.4 Opportunities

