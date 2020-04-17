Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth | P&G NatraCare The Honest Company Kimberly-Clark Lunapads

Organic and natural feminine care products include menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners that are made of organic cotton. Because of this natural cotton, these feminine care products are biodegradable and compostable. Organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, menstrual flow, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.

Feminine hygiene care products such as menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners have been in the market for a longer period. But the awareness about the correct use of these products has been low. However, the rising advertisements and campaigns by vendors and governments worldwide, and growing educated population have helped to increase awareness about these products, the way of maintaining proper hygiene, and the correct way of disposal.

This report focuses on the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organic and Natural Feminine Care development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

P&G

NatraCare

The Honest Company

Kimberly-Clark

Lunapads

Bella Flor

Seventh Generation

Unicharm

Veeda USA

Ontex

Edgewell Personal Care

Armada & Lady Anion

GladRags

Bodywise

CORMAN

Maxim Hygiene

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pads, Tampons and Liners

Feminine Treatment

Maternity

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthy Youth

Healthy Adults

Pregnant Ladies

Patients

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Organic and Natural Feminine Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Organic and Natural Feminine Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

