Organic Acids Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025 | 1. Cargill 2. EI Du Pont De Nemours 3. Archer Daniels Midland Company 4. Corbion N.V. 5. Daicel Corporation 6. Eastman Chemical Company 7. BASF SE

Global Organic Acids Market By Product (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global organic acids market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Organic acids are compounds with a carbon skeleton. The demand for these compounds is expected to increase gradually owing to growing application in food & beverage industries. The rise of packaged and convenience food is expected to have a positive impact on market demand of organic acids.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for convenience food

1.2 Increase in demand for micro-encapsulation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating raw material price and technological barriers

2.2 High cost and poor supply chain

Market Segmentation:

The global organic acids market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

3. Global Organic Acids Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. EI Du Pont De Nemours

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Corbion N.V.

5. Daicel Corporation

6. Eastman Chemical Company

7. BASF SE

8. DOW Chemical Company

9. Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Ltd.

10. Celanese Corporation

11. Nutreco N.V.

12. Tate & Lyle

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

