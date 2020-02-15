ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Organ transplantation is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in the body of a recipient, to replace a damaged or missing organ. The donor and recipient may be at the same location, or organs may be transported from a donor site to another location. Organs and/or tissues that are transplanted within the same person’s body are called autografts. Transplants that are recently performed between two subjects of the same species are called allografts. Allografts can either be from a living or cadaveric source.

Organs that have been successfully transplanted include the heart, kidneys, brain, liver, lungs, pancreas, intestine, and thymus. From year 2000 and forward, there has been approximately 2,200 lung transplants performed each year worldwide. From between 2000 and 2006, the median survival period for lung transplant patients has been 5-and-a-half years, meaning half the patients survived for a shorter time period and half survived for a longer period. In China, a kidney transplant operation runs for around $70,000, liver for $160,000, and heart for $120,000. Although these prices are still unattainable to the poor, compared to the fees of the United States, where a kidney transplant may demand $100,000, a liver $250,000, and a heart $860,000, Chinese prices have made China a major provider of organs and transplantation surgeries to other countries. In India, a kidney transplant operation runs for around as low as $5000.

In 2017, the global Organ Transplantation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Terumo

Roche

Astellas Pharma

Preservation Solutions

Transmedic

Pfizer

Sanofi

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heart

Kidney

Liver

Lungs

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

