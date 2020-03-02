Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future

Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market: Key Trends

Organ transplantation is slowly emerging as an effective method for the treatment of end-stage organ failure. Due to the increasing incidence of chronic ailments, the demand for organ replacement has risen considerably around the world. This subsequently fuels demand for advanced immunosuppressant drugs to prevent organ rejection post transplantation.

Despite recent advances in medical science, post-operative complications are still a major challenge that the global organ replacement immunosuppressant drugs market needs to address. The long-standing inadequate medical coverage for immunosuppressant drugs can compromise the quality of care offered to patients suffering from organ failure. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), this factor will translate into negative growth for the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market from 2015 to 2023.

Besides this, the high cost of organ transplantation and the advent of stem cell therapies are limiting the market’s trajectory. The global organ transplant immunosuppressant market stood at US$5.1 bn in 2014. Exhibiting a CAGR of -5.0% between 2015 and 2023, the market’s valuation is expected to reach US$3.2 bn by the end of 2023.

Use of Immunosuppressant Drugs during Kidney Transplantation to Significantly Increase

Based on transplant, the demand for immunosuppressant drugs used during kidney transplantation was the highest in 2014. In the last couple of years, kidney transplantation has emerged as the most preferred treatment method for end-stage renal diseases. It has proven more cost-effective than prolonged periods of dialysis. Hence, TMR projects the demand for kidney replacement procedures to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period. This will in turn will boost demand for immunosuppressant drugs from the segment, which held over 53.4% of the market in 2014. The kidney transplant segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the market through the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is expected to witness demand from the bone marrow transplant segment as novel immunosuppressant drugs are developed for the treatment of graft-versus-host diseases. The use of these drugs is also expected to increase during liver, heart, and lung transplants.

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure Fuels Demand for Immunosuppressant Drugs from North America

Regionally, North America led the global organ immunosuppressant drugs market with a share of 46.2% in 2014. The region exhibits high demand for immunosuppressant drugs due to the higher number of organ transplantations conducted therein. According to TMR, North America is expected to report the fastest growth due to the increasing number of successful organ replacement surgeries conducted in the region. This will in turn bolster demand for advanced immunosuppressant therapeutics.

Europe emerged as the second largest market for immunosuppressant drugs in the same year. These two regions will continue to lead the global market due to the recent improvements in surgical techniques, technology, and immunosuppressant drug discovery. The robust healthcare infrastructure in North America and Europe will seal the dominance of these regions in the global market.

Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi are some of the most prominent companies operating in the market.

