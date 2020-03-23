Order Management In Telecom Market: The appraised development rate along with magnitude and share 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Order Management In Telecom Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the global Order Management In Telecom Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Order Management In Telecom Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Order management is the administration of business processes related to orders for goods or services. An order management system (OMS) automates and streamlines order processing for businesses.

Mobile commerce not only simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments through mobile applications but also has emerged as an apt solution for offering banking services in areas where traditional payment methods are not available.

Mobile commerce payment is also being promoted by several government initiatives as they are increasingly investing in financial institutions to extend services in remote areas. This has eventually driven the order management market in telecom sector positively.

The growing partnership between the mobile commerce vendors and telecom service providers for offering payment services as a built-in function is helping the companies to venture their businesses in the rural areas. Thus, the availability of smartphones coupled with mobile banking features is expected to aid the telecom organizations to extend their geographic presence, eventually boosting the growing demand for order management solutions or order tracking systems.

In 2017, the global Order Management In Telecom market size was 19600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 43600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Order Management In Telecom Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Order Management In Telecom Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Order Management In Telecom are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Cerillion (UK)

Cognizant (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

ChikPea (US)

Comarch (Poland)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Intellibuzz (India)

Mphasis (India)

Neustar (US)

Pegasystems (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integration and Installation Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Wireline

Wireless Network

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

