Orchestration Tools Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions

The adoption of orchestration tools has increased, owing to increasing need to maintain workflow and resource allocation and ensure seamless execution of the processes stacked in the cloud infrastructure. The growth of the market is driven by multiple factors such as increasing adoption of cloud technology by various industry verticals, in order to ensure safety of the data and its accessibility irrespective of geographic location.

Market Dynamics

Companies are increasing focusing on revenue and sales growth, and focus on cost cutting to increase their profit margins. For this purpose, optimum utilization of resources is important. For instance, in an organization, in order to run cloud environment smoothly, it requires optimization of resources and this will reduce human intervention and the automated systems will offer higher accuracy. Allocation of resources at appropriate instances and functions is among the key features offered by orchestration tools and same is expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period. Cloud orchestration is facilitating intelligent prioritization of the tasks at disposal thereby, allowing organizations to save on time, cost incurred, human efforts, and most importantly reduce turnaround time (TAT).

Orchestration tools are gaining traction as they aid in managing and prioritizing complex processes in a cloud environment. This allows multiple processes to be automated and be performed remotely, thus, reducing risk of data theft or data loss due to some physical damages to the servers. Cloud orchestration irrespective of offering multiple benefits is being relatively adopted at a much lower pace. For such delayed and gradual adoption of cloud orchestration tools, multiple factors are responsible, such as high initial cost of deployment and lack of expertise in efficiently orchestrating the tasks in the cloud environment and thereby, maintain operational efficiency.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of orchestration tools market, market size (US$ Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2025), considering 2017 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global orchestration tools market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, orchestration tools market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans.

Companies covered as part of this study include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Vmware, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Servicenow, Inc., and BMC Software.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global orchestration tools market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global orchestration tools market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Orchestration Tools Market, By Application: Provisioning Compliance Auditing Management and Monitoring Metering and Billing Autoscaling

Global Orchestration Tools Market, By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Consumer Goods and Retail Education Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Telecommunication and ITES Others



