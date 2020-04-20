Orbis Research: Global Sweet and Salty Snacks Market 2019-2025

In 2019, the size of Global Sweet & Salty Snacks Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sweet & Salty Snacks.

This report studies the global market size of Sweet & Salty Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sweet & Salty Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Sweet & Salty Snacks market, the following companies are covered:

PepsiCo

Kraft Foods

Calbee

General Mills

Intersnack

Lorenz Snackworld

United Biscuits

Link Snacks

Kellogg

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

Blue Diamonds Growers

Mondelez

Sweet & Salty Snacks Market Segment by Product Type:

Batter and dough-based

Confectionery

Cookies, Cakes and Pastries

Frozen

Others

Sweet & Salty Snacks Market Segment by Application:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)