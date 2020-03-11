Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Forecast, Research Findings and Conclusion 2019-2025

Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Orally Disintegrating Tablet market is valued at 11200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 24400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orally Disintegrating Tablet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1039122

An orally disintegrating tablet or orally dissolving tablet (ODT) is a drug dosage form available for a limited range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications. ODTs differ from traditional tablets in that they are designed to be dissolved on the tongue rather than swallowed whole. The ODT serves as an alternative dosage form for patients who experience dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing) or for where compliance is a known issue and therefore an easier dosage form to take ensures that medication is taken.

The classification of Orally Disintegrating Tablet includes Anti-Psychotics Drug, Anti-Epileptics Drug and others, and the proportion of Anti-Psychotics Drug in 2017 is about 16.6%, Anti-Psychotics drug class will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 20.3% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 15.7% CAGR, this segment will retain its supremacy over other drug class segments during the eight-year period.

Under by Disease Indication, the global market is segmented into Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases, Gastrointestinal (GI) Diseases, Cardiovascular (CVS) Diseases and Others. CNS Diseases segment will hold maximum revenue share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 53.4% in 2017. and forecasts indicate a 57.2% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.6%, China is also an important sales region for the Orally Disintegrating Tablet.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Teva

Merck

Mylan

Pfizer

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

Otsuka

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Conquer

Market size by Product – Anti-Psychotics Drug Anti-Epileptics Drug Other

Market size by End User/Applications – CNS Diseases Gastrointestinal Diseases CVS Diseases Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Orally Disintegrating Tablet capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Orally Disintegrating Tablet manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1039122/orally-disintegrating-tablet-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production

2.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production by Regions

4.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Revenue by Type

6.3 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Orally Disintegrating Tablet

8.1.4 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Orally Disintegrating Tablet Upstream Market

11.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Distributors

11.5 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Orally Disintegrating Tablet are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]