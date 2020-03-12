Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 5.8 percent, through the forecast period of 2017-2028

The increasing oral solid dosage contract manufacturing capacity of the key pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the growth of the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. Besides, increasing outsourcing of oral solid dose manufacturing is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations are employing strategies according to the conditions & expectations in the pharmaceutical industry, including growth in unit volume, rise in retail drug prices, etc. The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is expected to witness impressive growth and expand at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

The implementation of virtual pharma in which the companies have to depend on external capabilities, especially for manufacturing, is projected to be an instrumental factor driving the demand for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing services. The industry’s shifting paradigm has created opportunities for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations to partner with small- to mid-size pharma companies. The growth of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is expected to be driven by huge investments by contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) for capacity expansion and emerging business models such as out licensing, and risk sharing between pharma and oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organizations, among others. Furthermore, the growing domestic production capabilities of the players in the emerging markets, such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. The company estimates that the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is expected to surpass US$ 35 Bn by 2028 end.

As oral solid dosage forms are used across the entire spectrum of pharmaceutical dosage forms, almost every company in the market has oral solids in their product portfolio. Despite a large pipeline of biologics, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to product lifecycle management strategies employed by the manufacturers. Also, oral solids are the first choice of pharmaceutical companies, since they are relatively easy to manufacture, transport and pack. To gain early market access, most of the companies are employing contract manufacturing strategy to cut off the time-to-market. This has increased the demand for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing services and is expected to boost the growth of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market.

Mergers and acquisition activities in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market are likely to add up to the production volume of oral solid dosages, which is expected to boost the growth of the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. In the last decade, the CMO industry has witnessed a large number of merger and acquisition activities.

Tablets dosage form segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. Tablet is the most commonly preferred dosage form due to ease of formulation and patient compliance.

Among all the end users in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, small- & medium-size pharm/biotech companies is expected to be the high revenue generating segment. Small- & mid-size companies often lack the essential capabilities and have limited in-house manufacturing capacity, owing to which they turn to CMOs to access specialty services.

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing due to large presence of oral solid dosage contract manufacturing organisations in the region. Consolidation of the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. combined with expansion of the outsourcing industry is also projected to drive the growth of the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market in the region.

The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is highly fragmented and over 60% of the companies pursue contract manufacturing as their primary business. Examples of some of the major players identified in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market are Recipharm AB, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Patheon N.V., Catalent Inc., NextPharma, Capsugel (Lonza Group AG), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource), Siegfried AG, Piramal Pharma Solutions, and CordenPharma, among others.