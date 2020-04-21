Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplements Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements continues to surge, with global revenues set to witness impressive growth in 2019, according to a new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI). Gains continue to be driven by steady sales in Europe and the US, however, manufacturers are eyeing lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific, where a newfound focus on health and wellness is driving demand. Future Market Insights’ study remains bullish on the long-term prospects of oral clinical nutrition supplements market.

Highlighting the key driving factors, the report opines that increase in the number of millennial and baby boomers is creating opportunities for market players. The geriatric population suffers from multiple health issues such as digestion, acidity, and metabolic health issues. Across the globe, over 50% geriatric population is suffering from these disorders, and oral clinical nutrition supplements are usually recommended as a form of management.

The trends in oral clinical nutrition supplements market mimic the broader trends in the nutrition supplements market. Poor dietary patterns and consumption of junk foods have meant that consumers often have to include supplements in their daily intake. Further, doctors and healthcare providers are prescribing oral clinical nutrition supplements to patients who develop symptoms due to low intake of essential nutrients. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of oral clinical nutrition supplement market in 2019 and beyond.

Download the sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9486

According to the study, demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements is also increasing on account of growing focus on managing obesity. A significant percentage of population in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific can be considered obese, and growing emphasis on maintaining a healthy dietary intake has led to growing consumption of dietary supplements. The study finds that growing consumer focus on maintaining ideal weight will provide the much-needed impetus to the growth of the market.

Oral clinical nutrition supplements are available in the market with unique flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, apple, mixed barriers, orange, almond and nut flavors, etc. Oral clinical nutrition supplements are available product offerings such as yogurts, mayonnaise, juices, energy drinks, soups, and desserts. The availability of clinical nutrition supplements in powdered form which can be added in food and beverage like coffee, tea, milk, custards, and cereals has also meant that consumers have a wider flexibility to choose from. The variety of oral clinical nutrition supplement products and unique flavors are attracting consumers towards oral clinical nutrition supplement.

Ask a question to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-9486

The study finds that oral clinical nutrition supplement market is also supported by favorable government initiatives. Many governments and healthcare providers are offering a free oral clinical nutrition supplement to underprivileged children. These initiatives have provided sustained opportunities to stakeholders in the oral clinical nutrition supplement market.

This report on oral clinical nutrition supplement covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the clinical nutrition supplement market in specific regions. According to the study, growth of the oral clinical nutrition supplements market in North America and Europe will be supported by steady gains in Asia Pacific.

The report also profiles the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the oral clinical nutrition supplement market. The key players profiled in the oral clinical nutrition supplement market include NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Medtrition Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Victus, Inc., Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nestlé S.A., Kate Farms, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, AYMES International Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Medifood GmbH, Nature’s Bounty Inc, Pharmavite LLC, Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

For additional insights on the global market for oral clinical nutrition supplements, write to [email protected]