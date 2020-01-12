Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers by 2024

Oral care/oral hygiene is the practice of keeping mouth clean and healthy by regularly brushing and cleaning the teeth. There are several oral problems such as bad breath, dry mouth, canker or cold sores or tooth decay which can be treated with proper diagnosis and oral care. Oral care/oral hygiene market has been growing due to increase in good hygiene practices, increasing prevalence of oral diseases and technological advancements in oral care/oral hygiene products.

The presence of several untapped emerging markets in oral care/oral hygiene industry, and also the increase in online purchase of oral care/oral hygiene products is creating opportunities for the market players. Due to emerging online buying trends, with additional discounts offered, people tend to shop in bulk for their oral products which help them in spending not much on these products.

In February 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, created a completely new segment namely “express tooth pain relief” with the launch of its innovative new product “Pain Out”, which aims to reduce the pain caused in tooth due to several problems.

The major players operating in the global oral care/oral hygiene market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kao Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Dr. Fresh, LLC, Lion Corporation and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

