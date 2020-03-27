Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period 2017 – 2025

Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market: Snapshot

Oral care or oral hygiene involves keeping the mouth clean and free of diseases. It also involves keeping other problems such as bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease at bay by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. Oral hygiene has to be maintained on a regular basis to prevent the occurrence of dental diseases. Some of the common dental ailments are tooth decay and gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oral-care-oral-hygiene-market.html

Dental care is important to maintain healthy teeth, gums, and tongue. Oral problems such as bad breath, cold sores, dry mouth, tooth decay, and thrush are all treatable with proper diagnosis and care. Tooth decay is one of the world’s most common oral diseases. Interdental cleaning is referred to as the cleaning between the teeth and is as important as brushing of the teeth. Floss, flossettes, and interdental brushes are some of the tools used to clean between the teeth.

Oral care is important as it reveals a plenty about an individual’s health. A healthy mouth may ward off medical conditions, whereas an unhealthy mouth especially with gum disease increases risk of serious health problems such as stroke, heart attack, poorly controlled diabetes, and preterm labor.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26702

Some big players in the global oral care market are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of dental hygiene, which indirectly boosts oral health. For example, in 2014, on World Oral Health Day, Johnson & Johnson along with some other companies organized a program to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene.

Oral care or hygiene market plays an essential role in leading a good quality life and overall good health of every person. Disorders that affect the oral cavity, tooth decay, birth defects, oral sores, chronic facial and mouth pain, oral & throat cancer, tooth loss, and other diseases are kept away by oral care or oral hygiene. Gum care and oral irrigation, tongue cleaning, interdental brushes, flossing, and removing plaque are part of oral care. Oral health care or dental hygiene can be maintained by some beneficiary products such as dairy foods, green tea, vegetables, onions, animal food, sesame, and water. There are advancements in technology and development of newer techniques to manufacture and develop oral care products. Advanced surgical procedures and latest imaging technologies have made patient diagnosis and treatment easy.

Increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population, increased spending on dental care due to high per capita income, adoption of advancements in technology and techniques that save costs, and growing dental tourism drive the oral care or hygiene market. However, biocompatibility issues hamper the growth of the market.

Request for TOC @

In terms of product type, the oral care or hygiene market can be segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwashes or rinses, dental ancillaries or accessories, denture products, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. Toothpastes can further be classified into powders, gels, pastes, and polishes. The toothbrushes and accessories segment can be classified into toothbrushes and replacement toothbrush heads. Toothbrushes can be sub-divided into manual, battery-powered, and electric toothbrushes.

Mouthwashes or rinses can be classified into medicated and non-medicated mouthwashes. Dental ancillaries or accessories can be segmented into breath fresheners, dental water jets, dental floss, and cosmetic dental whitening products. Denture products can be divided into fixatives and other denture products. Based on distribution channel, the oral care or hygiene market can be segmented into online distribution, consumer store, dental dispensaries, retail pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the oral care or hygiene market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are key markets due to large geriatric population. The market in these two regions has witnessed strong growth due to creation of cutting-edge products through consistent research and development. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to rapidly increasing geriatric population, specifically in Japan, rising income of the middle class population, expanding availability of products of various varieties make sure that the demand rises, thus the standard of living and oral health of people ultimately are improved. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is also driven by large population and growing economies such as India and China.

Key players in the global oral care or hygiene market are Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GC Corporation, Lion Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Fresh LLC., 3M, Henkel KGaA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Panasonic Corporation, Jordan AS, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Kao Corporation, Dentaid, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Himalaya, Ranir, LLC., Supersmile, Ultradent Products, Inc., and Young Innovations, Inc., among others.