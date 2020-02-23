Oral Care Market 2019, by Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson

Global Oral Care Market to reach USD 64.1 billion by 2025. Global Oral Care Market valued approximately USD 43.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. High dental caries incidences, rapidly increasing geriatric population across the globe, recent developments in the medical science technology and innovative products in the dental and oral care field are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Oral Care Market.

Furthermore, the availability of different oral care products like gels, pastes, and powder as toothpaste, deep clean, daily clean, tongue cleaning, whitening, and massaging as total mouth cleaning techniques and the different design for infants, adults and old age people are aiding to the growth of the market. However, the side effects such as training teeth, oral mucosa damage, and adverse reactions are acting as the restraint to the market. The innovative product like Electric toothbrushes, dental floss, denture adhesive creams, fresh breath strips, and chewing gums which has gained popularity amongst the middle class and high-class individuals has fueled the market growth. Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintenance of one’s mouth clean and free from disease and many other problems by adopting regular brushing and cleaning of the teeth. Oral hygiene should importantly be carried out regularly for preventing dental disease. Various dental cleaning products include Plaque, Calculus, Tooth brushing, Manual toothbrush, Electric toothbrush, Flossing, Interdental brushes, Tongue scrapers, Oral irrigation, Single-tufted brushes etc.

The regional analysis of Global Oral Care Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

? Toothpastes

? Toothbrushes and Accessories

? Mouthwashes/Rinses

? Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

? Denture Products

? Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel:

? Consumer Stores

? Retail Pharmacies

? Online Distribution

? Dental Dispensaries

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2017

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Sunstar Suisse S.A. and so on.

