Oral Cancer Treatment Market Trends Research and Projections for 2018-2026

Oral or mouth cancer usually occur on the surfaces of tongue, lips, cheek, gums, tonsils and salivary glands. An oral cancer is a type of head and neck cancer; and it appears in the form of a tumor in the mouth. Oral cancers can be benign or malignant. Benign tumors can be removed with the help of surgery. 90% of malignant oral cancers comprise of squamous cell carcinoma, which could spread to other parts of the body. According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, every year around 53,000 new oral cancer cases are diagnosed and more than 9,750 people succumb to the disease in the U.S. Oral cancer accounts for 4% of total cancer cases and causes 2.2% of deaths in the U.S. In western countries, prevalence of oral cancer is 2% to 6% of the total cancer cases. In Asia Pacific, the oropharyngeal cancer is more common among men than women. According to the National Cancer Institute, 60% of people with oral cancer survive for five years or more and 70% to 90% of people with Stage 1 or 2 cancer survive for more than 5 years.

Increase in incidence of oral cancers, surge in health care expenditure, and rise in risk factors such as growing age, increase in HPV16 are some factors driving the global oral cancer treatment market. Additionally, increasing usage of tobacco worldwide is a major factor driving the oral cancer treatment market. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide tobacco use is 4 Million which is growing annually and death caused due to tobacco is likely to reach 10 million by 2020. Rising alcohol consumption across the globe is also another major factor causing oral cancer. This, in turn, is likely to propel the global oral cancer treatment market. Moreover, rise in patient population and high investments by governments for providing better oral cancer treatment are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. However, ignoring early symptoms of oral cancer and lack of awareness about the disease, especially in developing countries is likely to restrain the global market.

Global oral cancer treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, end-users, and region. Based on type of oral cancer, the market can be classified into verrucous carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, minor salivary gland cancers, and others. Based on treatment, the global oral cancer treatment market can be categorized into surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and others. In terms of end-users, the global market can be divided into hospitals, specialized cancer centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global oral cancer treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in demand for surgical therapies for the treatment of oral cancer and rise in investment by governments in research & development to improve treatments boost the global market. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to the rising health care investments in the region and prevalence of oral cancer. Europe is a major region for the oral cancer treatment market owing to the availability of funds for oral cancer, huge patient population, and high income of people in the region. The oral cancer treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in tobacco usage, increase in smoking, rapidly expanding health care industry, growing patient population, and high unmet needs are likely to drive the oral cancer treatment market in the region. Further, favorable government policies and rise in disposal income are anticipated to propel the oral cancer treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global oral cancer treatment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

