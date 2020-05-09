Oral Antiseptics Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Oral antiseptics can be defined as the agents used for the treatment of widespread oral diseases such as periodontal disease and caries. The oral antiseptics have various chemical compositions and mechanism of actions. Rinse the oral cavity with suitable oral antiseptics is a good practice and helps maintain a healthy environment and prevent the potential infections by pathogens. The use of oral antiseptics also helps to relieve minor mouth irritations caused by due to cold sores/cankers, dentures, gingivitis, orthodontic appliances. One of the prerequisites of oral antiseptics is that the chemical agents in the oral antiseptics should selectively eliminate pathogens without impacting the normal flora and thus helps to maintain the microbiota. Negatively impacting the normal flora may lead to overgrowth of the pathogenic organism.

High incidence and prevalence of dental caries and gingivitis have significantly driven the revenue growth of the oral antiseptics market. As per 2015 statistics estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 91% of the total U.S. population aged 20-64 years was registered with dental caries. Out of these, 27% remained untreated. The recent study conducted by Global Burden of Disease (GBD), indicates that severe periodontitis is ranked 6th in the list of most prevalent oral disease globally and registers an overall prevalence of 11.2%Thus, a growing need for medicated oral antiseptic products is propelling the oral antiseptics market growth.

In oral antiseptics industry, the manufacturers prefer to produce large batches of products to make an economic sense, which is later passed to distributors who supply these products to customers around the world. Most of the oral antiseptics manufacturers are small-scale producers who lack supply routes and storing space, which is taken care by the distributors and the burden for the industry to reach towards the consumers gets equally shared. The manufacturers of oral antiseptic products are continuously collaborating with different wholesalers or distributor to expand their geographical presence. Such collaborations and strategic partnerships are expected to positively impact the growth of oral antiseptics market.

Leading oral antiseptics manufacturers have taken several initiatives to raise awareness about oral health. For example in 2015, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) had a collaboration with Oral-B/ Crest for an awareness program regarding the necessity of good oral care habits for orthodontic patients. Thus the rise in awareness about oral hygiene is expected to boost the growth of oral antiseptics market.

Bridging the gap between demand for oral antiseptics and supply of oral antiseptics provides substantial opportunity for growth of providers of dental services and consumables.

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the Oral Antiseptics Market is segmented based on the chemical composition, form, distribution channel, and region

Based on the chemical composition the oral antiseptics market is segmented into:

Chlorhexidine Gluconate

Essential Oils (Menthol, Thymol, And Eucalyptol)

Methyl Salicylate

Cetylpyridinium Chloride

Povidone-Iodine

Hydrogen Peroxide

By form, the oral antiseptics market is segmented into:

Solutions

Gels

By distribution channel the oral antiseptics market is segmented into:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

The Asia Pacific oral antiseptics market is projected to contribute a major share in the global oral antiseptics market, owing to a large base of consumers for oral antiseptic products. Moreover, a rise in disposable income in the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region is also a contributing factor in the growth of oral antiseptics market in the APAC region. On the other hand in Latin America and MEA, the oral antiseptics market is expected to witness moderate growth because oral hygiene is less focused in such regions due to the rise in the low-income population.

Examples of some of the key participants in the Oral Antiseptics Market identified across the value chain include 3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur India Ltd., Dentaid SL, Dentsply International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Ultradent Products, Inc., Watson Group, Pharmahex, Inc. OraCare, Purdue Pharma L.P., and Unileve.