Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Share, Research Report 2019 With Danaher, SLOC GmbH, Shanghai Optics, Elliot Scientific Ltd., Coherent Inc., GenSight Biologics, And Many More

Global optogenetics actuators and sensors market is expected to to reach USD 593.50 million by 2026 from USD 526.86 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 1.50%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rising applications of the product due to the rapid technological advancements taking place in the market.

Optogenetics is one of the newly added techniques in neuroscience that uses optically activated proteins to control the neuronal function. Optogenetics provides treatment options for diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. These techniques allow activation or inhibition of the specific neurons with a high degree of temporal, spatial and neurochemical precision. This technique can be utilized to control movement of neuron and to understand the functioning of brain cells at cellular level.

According to WHO factsheet in 2016, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the globally causes of visual impairment with a blindness prevalence of 8.7 %. Few of the major competitors currently working in the optogenetics actuators and sensors market are

Elliot Scientific Ltd.,

Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd. (SLOC),

GenSight Biologics,

Danaher,

Cohorent, Inc.,

Thorlabs, Inc.,

Prizmatix ,

Bruker,

Scientifica,

Other Players Are: Judges Scientific plc, Addgene, THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Noldus Information Technology, Merck KGaA, agtc, Circuit Therapeutics, Inc., Laserglow technologies, REGENXBIO Inc., Cobalt International Energy, Inc. and Visual Solutions, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Expanded research in the field of ophthalmology and neuroscience is expected to drive the market.

Different initiatives undertaken by international organizations like, NIH and WHO are also expected to drive the market growth rate.

Market Restraints:

High cost of technology is expected to affect the market growth

Ethical regulations for animal welfare, which is expected to affect the market growth rate.

Segmentation: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market

By Product Type Light Instruments



LEDs LASERS



Actuators Channelrhodospin Halorhodospin Archaerhodospin

Sensors Calcium sensors awquorin Cameleon Gcamp Chloride Membrane gated

By Application Neuroscience Retinal diseases treatment Hearing problem treatment Behavioral tracking Cardiovascular alignment Pacing

Disease Type Retinal Disorders Parkinson’s Disease Anxiety & Depression Autism Schizophrenia Others

By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Elliot Scientific Ltd. launched ultra-high-power LED illumination systems with an output up to 4 watts. It incorporates modular components with the latest technology to provide mLED illumination systems that have output up-to 4 watts.

In May 2015, Laserglow Technologies, launched a red wavelength solution (635 nm collimated diode). Laserglow also offers 635 nm laser systems in a single transverse profile model for demanding free space users.

Competitive Analysis: Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market

Global optogenetics actuators and sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of optogenetics actuators and sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

