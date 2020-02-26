Optoelectronics Market Report for LED, Image Sensor, Infrared, Laser Diode, Optocoupler Devices to 2025 – Forecast by Texas (US), Hella (Germany) and Osram (Germany)

Key factor restraining growth of optoelectronics market easy availability of affordable substitutes for the optoelectronics technology for automotive applications.

Automotive optoelectronics market is estimated to be USD 3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% during forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 9.80 billion by 2025. The increasing sales of luxury & ultra-luxury vehicles would drive growth of automotive optoelectronics market. However, high cost of raw material is inhibiting growth of automotive optoelectronics market.

Report segments optoelectronics market and forecasts its size, by value, on basis of region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW), devices (LED, Image Sensor, Infrared, Laser Diode, and Optocoupler), application (Position Sensor, Convenience & Climate, Safety, Lighting, Backlight Control), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses,& Trucks), EV type, and Channel Type (OE & Aftermarket).

“North America is estimated to account for the largest market share and Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive optoelectronics market.”

North American region is projected to be largest market for automotive optoelectronics by 2025. Increasing production of automobiles & a significant rise in demand for premium segment passenger cars are driving market growth in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register fastest growth in automotive optoelectronics by 2025.

Report provides comprehensive information related to region wise and country wise split of automotive optoelectronics market and the top players engaged in the industry. Report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of automotive optoelectronics. Report offers an in-depth assessment of strategies, services, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in automotive optoelectronics market.

The automotive optoelectronics market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Osram (Germany), Hella (Germany), Texas (US), Broadcom (US), and Vishay (US).

