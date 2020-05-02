Optical Transceivers Market Current Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis to 2024 – Finisar, Avago, Oclaro, Lumentum, Sumitomo, Accelink, Fujitsu, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent and Others

An optical transceiver is also called fiber optic transmitter and receiver. The role of the optical module is photoelectric conversion. The transmitter end takes in and converts the electrical signal into light, after the optical fiber transmission in the fiber cable plant; the receiver end again converts the light signal into electrical signal. Both the receiver and the transmitter ends have their own circuitry and can handle transmissions in both directions.

The optical transceivers industry is a late start but quickly developing industry. It was accompanied by Telecom and Datacom development.

The main components of Optical Transceivers have high technical content. The price of these main components is stable. Due to the high added value of optical transceivers, main components prices had little effect on prices.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the communication technology developed areas. Resources giant vertically integrated industries, which makes them maintain market share. In order to reduce production costs, major producers’ factories shifted to lower-cost areas

According to this study, over the next five years the Optical Transceivers market will register a 23.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15600 million by 2024, from US$ 4410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Optical Transceivers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Optical Transceivers Market Players

Finisar

Avago

Oclaro

Lumentum

Sumitomo

Accelink

Fujitsu

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

NeoPhotonics

Source Photonics

Ciena

Oplink

Huawei

Infinera

Emcore

ACON

Yokogawa

ATOP

ColorChip

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Optical Transceivers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Optical Transceivers market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Optical Transceivers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Optical Transceivers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Optical Transceivers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Optical Transceivers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SFP

SFP+

QSFP/QSFP+

XFP

CXP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecom

Datacom

Global Optical Transceivers Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

