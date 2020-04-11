Optical Sorters Market Expected to Reach USD 3,350.2 Mn by 2026

The global optical sorters market was valued at US$ 1,368.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Optical Sorters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Cost reduction and increase in productivity through automation, growing labor costs, and stringent government regulations pertaining to food safety are primary factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance, automation technologies and solutions are being implemented in numerous industries to eliminate human error, minimize energy consumption, for product quality consistency with cleaner energy, and for efficient data collection and consolidation. Increase in productivity and speed with automation results in shorter delivery time and efficient business operations. Industries such as food, mining, and recycling are witnessing significant adoption of various types of optical sorters for optimized operations.

Significant initial capital investment can hamper the optical sorters market

Optical sorters are the result of integration of various advanced and sensor based technologies including high resolution cameras, Near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, laser, Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), X-ray, and Biometric Signature Identification (BSI). These technologies provide optimum precision, efficiency, and speed compared to traditional sorting technologies. Nonetheless, prices of such technologically advanced machines are significantly higher which impacts their use in many industries particularly small and medium enterprises.

Food processing segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period

In terms of end-use, the optical sorters market is segmented into food processing, tobacco processing, waste recycling, mining, and others. The waste recycling segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period. However, the food processing segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from consumers for high quality food products, and stringent government regulations pertaining to food safety and food quality are some of the major reasons for revenue generation from the food processing segment.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45429

Optical sorters market in North America expanding at a rapid pace

The market in North America is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the expansion of the market in North America are rise in merger and acquisition activities and significant growth in adoption of optical sorters in waste recycling plants. For instance, in June 2017, Penn Waste, Inc., a Pennsylvania, U.S.-based commercial and residential waste recycling and removal services provider, introduced NRT MetalDirector and NRT optical sorters in its materials recovery facility (MRF). The new system integration will improve output material purity and throughput to more than 45 tph (tons per hour). Penn Waste is one of the early adopters of Max-AI technology of National Recovery Technologies, a company that uses artificial intelligence to detect non PET (polyethylene terephthalate) items from waste.