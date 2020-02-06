Optical Sensing Market 2019 Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

An optical sensor is a device that converts light rays into electronic signals. The optical sensing devices is expected to increase in the various sectors such as aerospace & defense, oil and gas industry and many more, due to its high accuracy and ability to withstand harsh environments. The optical sensing market is characterized by few big market players and several small regional players due to its high competition and presence in the market.

The study indicates that Optical Sensing market is increasing with the demand of smartphones, manufacturers are focusing on new features to differentiate their products from other. Moreover, the developing countries like India, China, Germany, Japan has resulted in the deployment of 4G LTE technology in the market that bring out to the high adoption of optical sensor in the devices.

The global The Optical Sensing market is expected to grow at USD $3.10 Billion by 2023, at 14.3 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan),

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.),

ABB Group (Switzerland),

ams AG (Austria),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

Teledyne Dalsa Inc. (Canada),

AlphaSense, Inc (U.S.),

Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

Oxsensis Ltd. (U.K.)

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan).

Segments:

The global Optical Sensing market has been segmented on the basis of type, method, applications, end users and region.

Optical Sensing Market by Types:

Image Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors

Position Sensors

Ambient Light Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Others

Optical Sensing Market by Methods:

Optical coherence tomography

Laser Doppler velocimetry

Fabric-Perot Interferometers

Pyrometers

Encoders

Spectroscopy

Intrinsic

Scattering based

Fiber Braggs Grating (FBG) based

Optical Sensing Market by Application:

Quality and Process Control

Biochemical sensing

Metrology

Temperature sensing

Remote sensing satellite

Geographical survey

Medical instruments

Pressure and strain sensing

Biometric and ambience sensing

Others

Optical Sensing Market by End-User:

Aerospace & defense

Transportation

Healthcare

Automotive

Oil and gas

Government

Construction

Consumer electronics

Utilities

Others

Optical Sensing Market by Region:

North America

U.K

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Optical Sensing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is leading with the highest CAGR in this Optical Sensing market. The increasing investments in R&D activities is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. Europe region is showing the positive indication towards optical sensor devices and is projected to reach at the decent CAGR in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is also growing at a rapid pace in the Optical Sensing market. Asia-Pacific region is contributing high with the growing demand of devices which is integrated with features like gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS.

Intended Audience

Optical sensing device manufacturers

Optical fiber manufacturers

Aviation manufacturers

Industrial automation vendors

Medical equipment manufacturers

Government regulatory bodies

Educational institutes

Private research organizations

Energy and power companies

Geotechnical and construction vendors

Defense researchers

Safety equipment manufacturers

Consumer electronics vendors

Distributers

Investors

