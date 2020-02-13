Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market is mainly driven by rising adoption of optical fiber cables is increasing in various end use industries

Optical fiber patch cord is called as or fiber jumper cable or fiber optic patch cord. Optical fiber patch cord is containing of a small length of fiber optics with a connector on both sides. It is used to connect varieties of components and measuring instruments to determine the overall aging and loss effects on performance of the system. The typical insertion loss of patch cords is about 0.4 dB, with a return loss of better than 50 dB. Fiber optic patch cord with different types of fibers and different connector types are available in the market. It is used in two major application areas such as fiber optic patch panels or optical cross connect distribution center and computer work station to outlet.

Adoption of optical fiber cables is increasing in various end use industries such as IT and telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, military, and consumer electronics among others. These are the major factor driving optical fiber patch cord market. In addition, quick digitization and rise in demand for bandwidth enlargement, internet protocol television (IPTV), HD videos, and video conferencing fuel the market growth. However, high preliminary cost of installment hamper the market growth. Improved consistency of optic patch cord and advancement in use of internet are expected to offer growing opportunities for optical fiber cables market.

The optical fiber patch cord market is segmented on the basis of, type, by fiber type, application, industry vertical, and geographical region. Based on type, the market is categorized into LC-LC patch cord, FC-FC patch cord, MTRJ-SC patch cord, ST-FC patch cord, SC -SC patch cord, SC-FC patch cord and others. On basis of fiber type, the market is segmented into single mode and multi-mode fiber. Applications covered in the study include communications & data storage, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer electronics, military & defense, power industry, and others. The increased interest of the military in this technology caused the development of stronger fibers, tactical cables and high quality components of optical fiber.

By geographical region the global optical fiber patch cord market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America and is predictable to have largest market share during expected period and is anticipated to witness important development owing to the presence of dada center and telecom industry in this region. The Asia Pacific is one of the developers in adopting optical fiber patch cord in many healthcare and communication industry, which is also one of the key factors for the high CAGR in this region.

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the optical fiber patch cord market. The key players are Phoenix Contact, Networx, Black Box Shenzhen DYS, Wirenet Technology, LongXing, T&S, Shenzhen Lightwit Photonics, OPTICKING Technology, Amphenol Corp., 3M Co., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and Tyco International Ltd, Wuhan Yilut Technology, Zhejiang YingFeng Industry, Comcore Connexions Pvt Ltd, NEXANS, Shenzhen Hengtongda Communication Equipment, and Shenzhen Necero are some major players in the optical fiber patch cord market.