OPTICAL ENCRYPTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report studies the Optical Encryption market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Optical Encryption market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the optical encryption market in 2017. The high adoption of cloud-based applications in the Americas has led to a dramatic increase in the number of cyberattacks, which are also becoming more sophisticated. The optical encryption market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the extension of the network in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in APAC. APAC is the largest producer as well as consumer of smartphones, laptops, televisions (TVs), and various other data-generating devices across the world.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Optical Encryption.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Ciena

Adva

Nokia

ECI Telecom

Cisco

Huawei

Microsemi

Infinera

Arista Networks

Acacia Communications

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Packetlight Networks

Thales E-Security

Centurylink

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

OTN or Layer 1

MACsec or Layer 2

IPsec or Layer 3

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Data center and cloud

Energy and utilities

Others

