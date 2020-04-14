Optical Digitizer & Scanner Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Major players operating in the optical digitizer & scanner market include APM Technologies, Polhemus, Dynamic Signals LLC, Mitutoyo America Corporation, All Electronics Hardware, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., HEXAGON, CREAFORM, ZEISS International, WENZEL, Capture 3D, Inc., Spectrum Medical X-Ray Co., Gage Applied Technologies, and RedLux Ltd.

Optical scanners and digitizers are non-contact metrology systems which and which makes use of white light or laser-based scanning technique. They obtain coordinate points of an object and rebuild them by means of a software into an image. The main applications of optical scanners and digitizers are generally categorized into inspection, reverse engineering, and dimensional measurements. These devices are capable of measuring complex and tough-to-reach features with higher accuracy and reliability. Optical digitizer and scanner firstly scans data such as hard data, photographic images, or illustrations and converts it into computer understandable format, i.e., analog signal. The analog data is further converted into digital format, i.e., a sequence of points that can be read, stored, and later manipulated by a computer using suitable software.

Considering the need of accurate and precise measurements in order to completely eradicate errors is boosting the demand for optical digitizers and scanners across various industry verticals. Increasing requirement of metrology in manufacturing verticals, particularly in aerospace and automotive, has generated demand for optical digitizers and scanners. Rapid development of end users at a large scale, where faster and accurate measurements are required is escalating the demand for optical digitizers and scanners. Major participants of the market are dynamically exploring new opportunities for business growth by expanding their customer base. Planned coalitions of solution providers with service centers are likely to help vendors expand their support portfolio. Moreover, rapid rise in digitalization in the recent years has increased the adoption of advanced devices in industries. This is anticipated to augment the adoption and implementation of optical digitizers and scanners in industries during forecast period.

Factors driving the global optical digitizer & scanner market include advancements in probe technology, accuracy, integration methods, and software in manufacturing of high-tech optical digitizers and scanners. Emerging applications of the optical digitizer & scanner market include forensics, heritage restoration, law & investigation, medical, 3D printing, and 3D surveying. However, absence in standardization of products is hampering the accuracy of these devices, causing hindrance in market growth. Even retaining the average selling prices of products has become difficult for market players.

The global optical digitizer & scanner market can be segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, end-user, and region. The component segment can be further divided into hardware and services. The services segment can be split into integration and support & maintenance. In terms of application, the global optical digitizer & scanner market can be categorized into 3D laser scanners, white light scanners, laser trackers, and laser radars. Based on enterprise size, the optical digitizer & scanner market can be classified into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The end-user segment can be further bifurcated into aerospace, automotive, wind turbine, healthcare, and oil & gas.

In terms of region, the global optical digitizer & scanner market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The optical digitizer & scanner market in Asia Pacific is being aided by developing economies, such as, India and China. These countries are witnessing growth in terms of infrastructure and construction, leading to increase in use of optical digitizers and scanners. North America holds a major share of the global optical digitizer & scanner market due to the presence of major market players in the region.