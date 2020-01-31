Optical Connectors Market is set to boom in coming future To 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Optical Connectors Market; By Type (Board to Board, Edge Card, Mid Board), By Application (Data Centre, Telecommunication, Automotive and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan and India).

Optical Connectors are gaining major traction on account of rising demand for data storage and data transfer, along with surging deployment of fiber optic cables in data centres and telecommunication industry. However, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design and high initial investment cost. Further, adoption of fiber optic solutions in applications such as medical, military and aerospace is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many companies have been focussing on reducing the rising operational cost and network capacity. Additionally, the need for high data rate transmission has increased enormously over the last decade. As a result, the incorporation of optic fiber solutions across various industries is estimated to boost the market in the coming years.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Optical Connectors Market: Analysis By Type (Board to Board, Edge Card, Mid Board), By Application (Data Centre, Telecommunication, Automotive, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Japan, China, India) ” global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 3.44% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of data centres, rising penetration of smartphones and improving infrastructure expenditure in telecom industry.

The Board to Board connectors have been holding the majority market share, owing to its usability in a wide array of industries including automotive, telecom, military, oil and gas etc. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the total optical connectors market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, driven by increase in per capita expenditure on electronics coupled with growing market for data centres.

The report titled, “Global Optical Connectors Market: Analysis By Type (Board to Board, Edge Card, Mid Board), By Application (Data Centre, Telecommunication, Automotive, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Japan, China, India)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Optical Connectors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Optical Connectors market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Optical Connectors Market

By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector

By Application: Data Centre Optical Connectors, Telecom Optical Connectors, Automotive Optical Connectors, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Optical Connectors Market

By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector

By Application: Data Centre Optical Connectors, Telecom Optical Connectors, Automotive Optical Connectors, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Japan, China and India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Optical Connectors Market

By Type: Board to Board Optical Connector, Edge Card Optical Connector, Mid Board Optical Connector

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Pricing Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing optical connectors, By Type (Board to Board, Edge Card, Mid Board)

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis: Corning Cable Systems , Samtec, Molex Electronics, US Conec, 3M, Diamond SA, Finisar, TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi, Amphenol Corporation

