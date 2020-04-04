Optical Ceramics Market to grow at 15% CAGR during 2018-2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Optical Ceramics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Optical Ceramics Market spread across 122 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 61 tables and 36 figures are now available in this research report.

The Market size of Optical Ceramics is estimated at US$ 148 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 297 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15%, between 2018 and 2023. Most Popular Companies in the Optical Ceramics market include are Surmet Corporation (US), CeramTec (Germany), II-VI Optical Systems (US), Schott AG (Germany), CeraNova (US), CoorsTek (US), Kyocera (Japan), Saint- Gobain (France), Konoshima Chemicals (Japan), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Sapphire is an important optical ceramic material for manufacturing highly reliable electronic components owing to its exceptional chemical, mechanical, and optical properties. Sapphire possesses excellent properties such as high-temperature resistance, flexural strength, optical clarity, hardness, and chemical resistance. It is the fastest-growing material for optical ceramics and finds use in an array of end-use industries such as opto electronics and aerospace and defense & security.

Optics & Opto Electronics is the largest end-use industry of optical ceramics market. The development of smart technologies and its implementation in electronic component manufacturing is strengthening the use of optical ceramics in this industry. Optical ceramics are widely used in various opto electronics applications such as laser instrumentation, communications devices, sensors, and RF (Radio Frequency) communications.

“APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing optical ceramics market during the forecast period.”

APAC is the fastest-growing market, in terms of both production and demand. It is evolving as the most developing region in the geographical landscape for the electronics market. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea have been the major revenue pockets for the APAC electronics market. The consistent technological innovations are being made in the opto electronics industry in the region, which has resulted in the abundance of manufacturers establishing manufacturing facilities in previously unexplored niche and developing markets.

