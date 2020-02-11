Opportunity Assessment on Medical Packaging Films Market Top Vendors | Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Glenroy Inc

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the medical packaging films market in its published report, titled “Global Medical Packaging Films Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global medical packaging films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Medical packaging films are flexible films used for the packaging of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Medical packaging films are used to manufacture medical packaging items such as blood bags & pouches, blister packs, tray lids, sachets, medical labels, and tags. Flexible medical packaging films are primarily used because of their low cost and high barrier properties against moisture and gas. Their ability to seal heat, prevent leakages, and be easily laminated to paper, aluminum, and other plastics makes them popular. Medical packaging films are made up of materials such as polyethylene, polystyrene, polyamide, PVC, aluminum, and oxides. Medical packaging films include high barrier films, co-extruded films, and formable films. The high barrier medical packaging films segment is expected to witness a rapid growth as compared to the other segments.

High barrier films include metalized and coated medical packaging films . Medical packaging films can be coated with polymer or aluminum and produced as multi-layer laminates or co-extrusions. Medical packaging films are coated with aluminum or oxides to improve their barrier properties. Metalized medical packaging films are less expensive and more flexible than foil laminates which have the same barrier property. Medical packaging films pouches are widely used across the globe for single-use disposable items such as gloves, catheters, tubing, bandages, dressings, and syringes.

Table of Content :

. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Background

3.1. Medical Packaging Films Innovations

3.2. Current Trends: What are Manufacturers doing?

3.3. Thermoformed Blister Vs Cold Formed Blister Market Outlook

3.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview

3.5. Medical Packaging Films: Key Findings

3.6. GDP & Healthcare Expenditure

3.7. Global Medical Device Packaging Market Outlook

3.8. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook

3.9. Global Packaging Outlook

3.10. Macro-Economic Factors

3.11. Forecast Factors

3.12. Forecast Factors: Relevance & Impact

3.13. Porter’s Analysis

3.14. Pestle Analysis

3.15. Value Chain Analysis

3.15.1. Key Participants

3.15.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.15.1.2. Packaging Manufacturers

3.15.1.3. End Use Industry

3.15.2. Profitability Margin

3.16. Market Dynamics

3.16.1. Drivers

3.16.1.1. Supply Side

3.16.1.2. Demand Side

3.16.2. Restraints

3.16.3. Opportunities

4. Global Medical Packaging Films Market Analysis

4.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tons) Analysis & Forecast

4.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

4.3. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.4. Medical Packaging Films, Pricing Analysis

5. Global Medical Packaging Films Market Analysis By Material Type

5.1. Section Summary

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Material Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Material Type

5.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tons) Forecast, by Material Type 2018–2026

5.3.1. Plastic

5.3.1.1. Polyethylene

5.3.1.2. Polypropylene

5.3.1.3. Polystyrene

5.3.1.4. Polyamide

5.3.1.5. Others (PVC, PVDC)

5.3.2. Aluminum

5.3.3. Oxides

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

6. Global Medical Packaging Films Market Analysis By Product Type

6.1. Section Summary

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product Type

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Product Type

6.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tons) Forecast By Product Type 2018–2026

6.3.1. High Barrier Films

6.3.1.1. Metallized Films

6.3.1.2. Coated Films

6.3.2. Co-extruded Films

6.3.3. Formable Films

6.3.3.1. Thermo- formable Films

6.3.3.2. Cold-Formable Films

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

7. Global Medical Packaging Films Market Analysis By Application Type

7.1. Section Summary

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Application Type

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Application Type

7.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tons) Forecast By Application Type 2018–2026

7.3.1. Blister Packs

7.3.2. Bags & Pouches

7.3.3. Lidding

7.3.4. Sachets

7.3.5. Tubes

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application Type