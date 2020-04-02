Opportunity Assessment of Foamed End Caps Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Foamed End Caps Market: Overview

The protective packaging products are available in three forms such as a rigid, flexible and foamed protective packaging solution. Protective packaging segment such as foamed end caps of the packaging industry includes manufacturing uses of packaging material which are designed to protect the contents by preserving the integrity of the product. Foamed protective packaging solution includes foamed in place, molded foamed, loose fill peanuts and polyolefin rolled foamed and foamed end caps. Foamed end caps is constructed and designed to protect the products or goods from magnetic, vibration, shock, electrostatic or atmospheric damage. It helps to reduce waste and save money, while shipping the product to customers or storing them in a warehouse.

Foamed End Caps Market: Dynamics

Increased manufacturing activity and high industrial output remains important to both the developed and the developing economies which also drives the foamed end caps market. Foamed end caps manufacturers need to evaluate and fulfill the requirements of protection, therefore, the protective packaging such as foamed end caps market is widely dependent on the manufacturing industry; hence, manufacturing products such as motor vehicle parts, appliances, and industrial machinery are gaining huge traction. Manufacturers and retailers use simplified designs, lightweight packs, and recyclable materials for transportation of the products that is fulfilled by foamed end caps, therefore driving the market.

However, the recyclability issues create environmental concern due to the waste generated by foamed end caps, and hence, considered as a restraining factor toward the growth of the foamed end caps market. Moreover, the fraction of landfill space it takes up is much higher considering its lightweight. Therefore, the transformation of the protective packaging industry from foamed plastic to another form of raw material and integration process among service providers due to the change perception toward environment are likely to hinder the growth of the foamed end caps market.

Foamed End Caps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, global foamed end caps can be segmented as: Polyurethane, Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) & Polyvinyl chloride (PVC). On the basis of end use, global foamed end caps can be segmented as: Pharmaceutical, automotive, cosmetics, personal care and household, Electrical and electronics & Others

Foamed End Caps Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global foamed end caps market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, South & East Asia, Oceania and other emerging countries. In developing economies, increase in the consumption of end products due to change in living standard and growing income has created new market opportunities to evolve. The retail environment in developing countries such as China, India, and Malaysia has experienced a massive transformation with significant increase in number of retail formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and retail e-commerce, therefore driving the foamed end caps market in the region. However, in developed regions such as U.S., Germany, the demand is considered to be fragmented as customers ask for variations and different types of products, hence generating tepid demand from foamed end caps market.

Foamed End Caps Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players in the foamed end caps market are mentioned below:

BASF SE, Plastifoamed Company, Technifoamed Inc., Protective Foamed Packaging LLC, Advanced Foamed, Inc., ACH Foamed Technologies, Inc., Sonoco Products Company & Pregis Corporation

Foamed End Caps Market: Key Developments

Some of the developments in the foamed end caps market are as follows:

In September 2016, BASF SE announced the setting up of a new production line for Ultrason polyarylsulfone at its site in Yeosu in Korea, a new regional platform for design activities in Shanghai, JV with Kolon Plastics for the production of polyoxymethylene (POM).

In 2016, Sonoco acquired Laminar Media, a specialty medical products company in the U.K., and the Pharmaport technology from AAR, an aftermarket solutions provider.

In September 2016, Pregis acquired Easypack, a U.K.-based paper-protective packaging company