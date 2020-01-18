Opportunities In The Western Europe Make-Up Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

The Western European make-up sector was valued at US$11,438.6 million in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$13,475.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018–2023. Of the four categories, eye make-up was the largest in Western Europe, with total value sales of US$3,967.4 million in 2018. Meanwhile, face make-up, the second-largest category, registered total value sales of US$3,951.3 million. The UK is expected to grow the fastest in value terms during 2018–2023, while Belgium is forecast to lead growth in volume terms. The Western European make-up sector is fragmented, with the top five brands — Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris, Rimmel, Max Factor, and Lancôme — accounting for a combined value share of 34.6% in 2018. Health & beauty stores led sales in 2018 with a total value share of 27.3%.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956405

Key Players:

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy — Louis Vuitton

Cosnova Gmbh

Chanel S.A.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Yves Rocher International

Avon Products, Inc.

Revlon, Inc

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European make-up sector. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

— Change in consumption: analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

— High-potential countries: provides risk-reward analysis of top four high-potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographics and governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

— Country analysis: provides deep-dive analysis of four high-potential countries covering value growth during 2018–2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Brand analysis: provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

— Key distribution channels: provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for make-up across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, convenience stores, eretailers, and others, which includes dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores, and vending machines.

— Preferred packaging formats: the report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013–2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956405

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis)

Market size analysis — Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3.Identifying high-potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high-potential countries — methodology

High-potential countries

Identifying high-potential countries — risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (high-potential countries in Western Europe)

High-potential countries in Western Europe — overview

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Share of make-up compared to other cosmetics & toiletries sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and make-up categories

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles (high-potential countries in Western Europe)

The UK

Sweden

Belgium

Germany

6. Success stories

Make-up in Western Europe: case studies

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand share analysis in the make-up sector

Leading companies in Western Europe’s make-up sector

Leading brands in Western Europe’s make-up sector

Private label penetration in the make-up sector

8. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

9. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer

10. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

11. Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/opportunities-in-the-western-europe-make-up-sector-analysis-of-opportunities-offered-by-high-growth-economies

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]