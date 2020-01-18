Opportunities In The Eastern European Skincare Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

The Eastern European skincare sector, which accounts for a 4.1% share of the global market, was valued at US$5,284 million in 2018, and is forecast to reach US$6,479.6 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018–2023. Of the five categories, facial care held the largest share, accounting for 66.9% of total value sales in 2018, while body care, the second-largest category, held a value share of 17.6%.
Russia was the largest market for skincare products in the region, while Turkey is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during 2018- 2023. The Eastern European skincare sector is highly competitive, with the top five brands — Nivea, L’Oréal, Avon, Garnier, and Oriflame — accounting for a combined value share of 24.7% in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 30.1% of total value sales of skincare products in Eastern Europe in 2018, while health & beauty stores recorded 28.2% value share in the same year.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
Key Players:
L’Oréal S.A.
Unilever
Beiersdorf Ag
Avon Products, Inc.
Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.
Yves Rocher International
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
Mary Kay, Inc.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Amway Corporation
Scope:
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European skincare sector. It includes analysis on the following —
— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.
— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of skincare by categories across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region.
— High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe region based on category assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high-potential countries covering value growth during the forecast period (2018–2023), key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.
— Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for skincare across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region, in 2018. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, department stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, convenience stores, chemist/pharmacies, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, vending machines, and drug stores & pharmacies.
— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013–2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare.
Reasons to buy:
– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Key Points from TOC:
1. Executive summary
2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis)
Market size analysis — Eastern Europe compared to other regions
Growth analysis by region
Growth analysis by country
Growth analysis by category
3.Identifying high-potential countries in Eastern Europe
Identifying high-potential countries: Methodology
High-potential countries in Eastern Europe
Identifying high-potential countries: Risk, reward and opportunity analysis
4. Market size and growth analysis (high-potential countries in Eastern Europe)
High-potential countries in Eastern Europe — overview
Growth contribution analysis by country (1/3)
Growth contribution analysis by country (2/3)
Growth contribution analysis by country (3/3)
Share of skincare compared to other cosmetics & toiletries sectors
Change in consumption levels by country and skincare sector
Per capita consumption analysis
Per capita expenditure analysis
5. Country profiles (high-potential countries in Eastern Europe)
Turkey
Poland
Russia
Czech Republic
6. Success stories
Skincare in Eastern Europe: Case studies
7. Company and brand analysis
Brand share analysis in the Eastern European skincare sector
Leading companies in the Eastern European skincare sector
Leading brands in the Eastern European skincare sector
Private label penetration in the Eastern European skincare sector
8. Key distribution channels
Leading distribution channels by country
Leading distribution channels by category
9. Key pack formats
Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
10. Challenges and future outlook
Key challenges
Future outlook
11. Appendix
