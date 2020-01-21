Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Wine Sector Is Expected To Grow with a Tremendous Expansion During 2018-2023

Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Wine Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

The Eastern Europe wine sector was valued at US$33.7 billion in 2018 and accounts for 10.5% of the global wine market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2018-2023 to reach US$41.4 billion by 2023. In volume terms, the region is expected to grow to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% to reach reach 3.5 billion liters in 2023, as compared to 3.2 billion liters in 2018. The still wine is the largest category in both value and volume terms. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for wine in Eastern Europe with a volume share of 46.5% in 2018.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2183498

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Wine sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of Wine categories across the key countries in the region.

– High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

– Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for Wine across the key countries in the region, in 2018. It covers these distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and vending machines and other retailers.

– Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2012-2023) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of Wine.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2183498

Reasons to buy

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/