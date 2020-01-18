Opportunities in The Eastern Europe Meat Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

The Eastern Europe meat market accounted for US$75.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$91.9 billion in 2023.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
Key Players:
BRF S.A.
Mlm Food
Miratorg Agribusiness Holding LLC
Cherkizovo Group
Yasar Holding A.S.
WH Group
Myasoprom Korovino
Indykpol S.A.
Daria
Castel
DROP SA
Scope:
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe meat sector. It includes analysis on the following —
— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions
— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of meat by category across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region
— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure
— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018–2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region
— Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region
— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for meat across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region, in 2018.
— It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, drugstores & pharmacies, and others, which include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and department stores
— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013–2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat.
Reasons to buy:
– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Key Points from TOC:
1. Executive summary
2. Market size and growth analysis (region analysis)
Market size in context — Eastern Europe compared to other regions
Growth analysis by region
Growth analysis by country
Growth analysis by market
3. Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe
High potential countries in Eastern Europe
Identifying high potential countries — methodology
Identifying high potential countries — risk, reward and opportunity analysis
4. Market size and growth analysis (high potential countries in Eastern Europe)
High potential countries in Eastern Europe — overview
Growth contribution analysis by country
Share of meat compared to other food sectors
Change in consumption levels by country and markets
Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis
5. Country profiles (high potential countries in Eastern Europe)
Poland
Bulgaria
Russia
Czech republic
6. Success stories
7. Company and brand analysis
Brand share analysis in the meat sector
Top companies in Eastern Europe meat
Top brands in Eastern Europe meat
Private label penetration in the meat sector
8. Health & wellness analysis
Health & wellness analysis — overview
Health & wellness analysis — growth contribution by country
Health & wellness analysis — key product attributes and consumer benefits
Leading health & wellness brands by market share
9. Key distribution channels
Leading distribution channels by countries
Leading distribution channels by markets
10. Key packaging formats
Growth analysis by key package material and container type
Growth analysis by closure type and outer type
11. Challenges and future outlook
Key challenges
Future outlook
12. Appendix
