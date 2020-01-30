Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Make-Up Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High-Growth Economies

“Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Make-Up Sector”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The Eastern Europe make-up sector was valued at US$2,848.9 million in 2018 a forecast to record growth at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018–2023 to reach US$3,483.4 million in 2023. This increase is due to by improving economy and rising spending ability of consumers as they increasingly take up employment. Among all the countries in the region, Russia is the largest market in terms of value and volume in 2018, while Romania is the fastest growing market. Health & beauty stores is the most popular distribution channels for make-up products in Eastern Europe. L`Oreal S.A., Coty Inc., Avon Products, Inc. and Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. are the leading players in the region.

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the make-up sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up categories across the key countries in the region.

— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2018–2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for meat across the key countries in the region, in 2018. It covers these distribution channels — health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, department stores and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and vending machines and other retailers.

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013–2023) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of make-up products.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Players:

L’oreal S.A

Coty Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Yves Rocher International

Chanel S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy — Louis Vuitton

Mary Kay Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Vivienne Cosmetics AG

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

Market size analysis — Eastern Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Identifying high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe

High-potential countries

Identifying high-potential countries — methodology

Identifying high-potential countries — risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe)

Overview — value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of make-up compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and make-up category

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles

Turkey

Poland

Romania

Russia

6. Success Stories

Make-up in Eastern Europe: case studies

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Brand share analysis in the make-up sector

Leading companies in the Eastern Europe make-up sector

Leading brands in the Eastern Europe make-up sector

Private label penetration in the Eastern Europe make-up sector

8. Key Distribution Channels

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

9. Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

10. Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

11. Appendix

