Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Make-Up Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies

“Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Make-Up Sector”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The Asia-Pacific make-up sector, valued at US$14,093.4 million in 2017, is forecast to reach US$20,134.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Face make-up held the largest value share of 50.2% in 2017, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017–2022. In Asia-Pacific, among the high potential countries (Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, and India), China was the largest market for make-up products in 2017. Department stores was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific make-up sector, with a value share of 22%, while rigid plastics accounted for the largest share of pack material in the Asia-Pacific make-up sector, with a volume share of 75.4%.

Key Players:

L`Oreal S.A.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kao

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

LG Corp

LVMH Moet Hennessy — Louis Vuitton

Coty, Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

KOSE Corporation

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific make-up sector. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up by categories across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017–2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for make-up across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2017. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, department stores, e-retailers and others that include “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers”, and drugstores & pharmacies

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012–2022) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

Market size analysis — by region

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by market

3. Growth potential by countries

Risk and reward analysis — Opportunity scores

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview — Value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of make-up compared to other cosmetics & toiletries sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and make-up categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. High potential countries

6. Success stories

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand Share Analysis in the make-up sector

Leading companies in make-up sector

Leading brands in the sector

Private label penetration in the sector

8. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by countries

Leading distribution channels by markets

9. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key package material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

10. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

11. Appendix

12. Trend definitions

13. About GlobalData

