Opportunities in the Americas Hot Drinks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by Countries in the Region

The Americas was the second-largest market in the global Hot Drinks sector. Hot Coffee was the largest category.Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel for Hot Drinks in Americas.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s Hot Drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Key Players:

· Jacobs Douwe Egberts

· Nestle SA

· Keurig Green Mountain Inc

· The J.M. Smucker Company

· Starbucks

· 3Coracoes

· Unilever

· Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Scope:

— Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of hot drinks categories across the key countries in the region.

— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2017–2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the region, in 2017. It covers these distribution channels — hypermarkets & supermarkets, Food & Drinks Specialists, Convenience Stores, Dollar Stores” and E-retailers and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and vending machines and other retailers.

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012–2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of hot drinks.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis )

Market size analysis — the Americas compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Countries in the Americas

Analyzing countries in the Americas — methodology

Identifying high potential countries — risk, reward and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis ( high potential countries in the Americas)

Countries in the Americas — overview

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Share of hot coffee and hot tea compared to iced/RTD coffee and iced/RTD tea

Change in consumption levels by country and hot drinks sectors

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles

Canada

The US

Peru

Mexico

6. Success stories

Hot drinks in the Americas: case studies

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand share analysis in the hot drinks sector

Leading companies in the Americas hot drinks sector

Leading brands in the Americas hot drinks sector

Private label penetration in the hot drinks sector

8. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by countries

Leading distribution channels by categories

9. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key package material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

10. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

11. Appendix

