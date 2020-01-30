Opportunities in Confectionery Sector | Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2023

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Confectionery Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

“Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Confectionery Sector”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 24% value share in 2018 and is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during 2018–2023. Sugar confectionery is the largest category in the Asia Pacific confectionery sector, with value sales of US$17,972.5 million (43.2% of the overall confectionery sector) in 2018, and is expected to reach US$23,049.4 million by 2023. Among these countries, China is the largest market, accounting for a value share of 43%, followed by India at 10.3%. Growing demand for premium variants and those with health & wellness benefits is driving value sales in these countries. The overall confectionery sector in the Asia Pacific region is fragmented with the top five brands — Extra, Dairy Milk, Dove, Xylitol, and Hsu-Fu-Chi — accounting for 13.3% of the market value in 2018. The Asia Pacific health & wellness market stood at US$8,928.2 million (21.5% of the overall confectionery sector) in 2018. Convenience stores is the most popular channel for confectionery products in the Asia Pacific region, accounting for 42.3% of overall sales in 2018. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used package material in the Asia Pacific confectionery sector, accounting for 70.4% (in packaging unit terms) in 2018.

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia Pacific confectionery sector. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of confectionery by categories across the key countries in the Asia Pacific region.

— High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Asia Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators and technological infrastructure.

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018–2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Health & wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector during 2013–2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of confectionery products in the Asia Pacific region in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

— Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Asia Pacific region and analyzes the growth of private labels in the region.

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia Pacific confectionery sector in 2018. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, “dollar stores”, vending machines, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, drug stores & pharmacies, and other retailers.

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013–2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Players:

Mars, Incorporated

Mondel?z International

Lotte Co., Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

Ferrero

Ezaki Glico co., Ltd

The Hershey Co

Morinaga & Co., Ltd

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis )

Market size analysis — Asia Pacific compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Identifying high potential countries in Asia-Pacific

High potential countries in Asia-Pacific

Identifying high potential countries — Methodology

Identifying high potential countries — Risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis (High potential countries in Asia-Pacific)

High potential countries in Asia-Pacific — Overview

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Share of confectionery compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and confectionery categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles (High potential countries in Asia-Pacific)

New Zealand

China

Australia

India

6. Success Stories

Confectionery in Asia-Pacific: case studies

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Brand share analysis in the confectionery sector

Leading companies in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector

Leading brands in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector

Private Label penetration in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector

8. Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness analysis — Overview

Health & Wellness market growth analysis by country

Health & Wellness analysis — Key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading Health & Wellness companies by market share

9. Key Distribution Channels

Leading distribution channels by countries

Leading distribution channels by categories

10. Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key packaging material and container type

Growth analysis by closure type and outers

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges

Future Outlook

12. Appendix

