Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market Will be Worth US$4.8 bn by 2023

Global Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market: Snapshot

There are multiple drugs in the pipeline for opioid induced constipation treatment. Upon approval, these drugs will face little competition in this market which is largely untapped. There have not been many stable choices in the pharmaceutical industry for opioid induced constipation treatment over the recent past, but the continuous approval rate of highly targeted drugs is expected to provide a strong push to this market’s growth rate. This includes the PAMORA drugs that help treat OIC without intervening in the opioid’s action on the patient.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/opioidinduced-constipation-treatment-market.html

The number of patients suffering from opioid induced constipation is increasing across the globe. Close to 100 mn U.S. patients in 2013 were suffering from OIC, according to the American Academy of Pain Medicine. They added that this number is expected to increase as the number of people consuming opioid drugs increases. With a growing awareness of the commercial availability of a large variety of opioid drugs, people have resorted to using them for longer terms to treat chronic pains. This growing number of OIC patients – especially in North America – is expected to further drive the demand for opioid induced constipation treatment.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6862

There is, however, the competition that opioid induced constipation treatment providers face from standard laxatives. Most healthcare organizations still consider standard laxatives as the first line of treatment for OIC. Additionally, the long term adverse effects of opioid induced constipation treatments have not completely been documented.

All in all, the global market for opioid induced constipation treatment is expected to be valued at US$731.2 mn by the end of 2016. Owing to a whopping CAGR of 31.2% from 2015 to 2023, this revenue is expected to reach US$4.8 bn by 2023.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6862

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com