Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,770.4 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market By Drug Type (Methylnaltrexone Bromide, Lubiprostone, Naloxegol, Naldemedine, Docusate Sodium, Others), By Prescription Type (Prescribed, Over The Counter) – Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global opioid induced constipation drugs market was valued at US$ 2,430.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3,770.4 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

In the present scenario, drugs such as osmotic laxatives and stimulant cathartics which are prescribed by physicians during the initial treatment of opioid induced constipation are leading the drug type segment. Naloxegol will register significant growth owing to its enhanced drug safety and tolerability in comparison to other mu-receptor antagonists prescribed for opioid induced constipation.

Prescription drugs are currently dominating the global market due to increasing number of patients not gaining relief from opioid induced constipation from over the counter laxatives and stimulant cathartics. Over the counter products show therapeutic effect only in patients taking opioid analgesics for 3-4 weeks.

Increasing number of patients suffering with non-cancer pain disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are prescribed opioid analgesics which causes constipation will drive the OIC drugs market. Homecare settings are widely using drugs to treat opioid induced constipation for patients seeking palliative care. Asia Pacific will showcase rampant growth owing to huge population base suffering with chronic pain related to occupational hazards and poor regulations results in large adolescent population engaged in opioids misuse.

Manufacturers are constantly striving to provide drugs to treat OIC with least side effects. Recently naldemedine (Symproic) received USFDA approval for the treatment of chronic constipation induced by opioids in adults. Shionogi, Inc. the developer of the drug molecule has also registered a petition with the FDA for the removal of the controlled substance classification. Naldemedine will register excellent growth owing to enhanced drug safety and efficacy and probability to be sold as over the counter product. EA Pharma Co. Ltd has applied a JNDA for elobixibat in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation; which will further drive the opioid induced constipation drugs market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The key players pioneering in the opioid induced constipation drugs market are AstraZeneca, Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Adolor Corporation), Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shionogo & Co Ltd., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of non-cancer pain diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia

Increasing number of patients opting palliative care with opioid analgesics

The recent USFDA approval of drugs such as naldemedine (March 2017) and elobixibat (February 2017) will drive the opioid induced constipation drugs market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3. Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Top 3 Countries: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

3.7. Competitive Landscape: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Key Players, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 4. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Competitive Analysis: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2017 Vs. 2026 (Value %)

4.2. Methylnaltrexone Bromide

4.3. Lubiprostone

4.4. Naloxegol

4.5. Naldemedine

4.6. Docusate Sodium

4.7. Others

4.8. Pipeline Analysis

4.8.1. Phase III Drugs (Estimation till 2026 (US$ Mn))

4.8.1.1. Elobixibat

4.8.2. Phase II Drugs (Qualitative Information)

4.8.2.1. Dolcanatide

Chapter 5. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Competitive Analysis: Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2017 Vs. 2026 (Value %)

5.2. Prescribed

5.2.1. Branded

5.2.2. Generic

5.3. Over the Counter (OTC)

Chapter 6. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. North America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1.1. U.S.

6.2.1.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. Europe Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1.1. U.K.

6.3.1.2. Germany

6.3.1.3. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1.1. China

6.4.1.2. Japan

6.4.1.3. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. Latin America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1.1. Brazil

6.5.1.2. Mexico

6.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.1. MEA Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6.1.1. GCC

6.6.1.2. Rest of MEA

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. AstraZeneca plc

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Adolor Corporation)

7.3. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

7.4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.5. Pfizer, Inc.

7.6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.7. Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.8. Shionogo & Co., Ltd.

7.9. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.10. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

