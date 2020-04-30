Opioid Induced Constipation Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

Opioids are directed to the patients suffering from the acute and chronic non-cancer pain. The opioids have numerous adverse intestinal effects, such as opioid-induced constipation. The opioids also affect the discharge of digestive enzymes that can sometime cause partial gastro paresis. Some of the most familiar symptoms of opioid-induced constipation includes, hard and dry stools, swelling, painful defecation, distention and protruded abdomen, tiredness, and loss of hunger. Some of the most common opioid-induced constipation therapy is the use of targeted therapies, OTC and off-label drugs and changing lifestyle.

Europe was the largest market of the opioid-induced constipation market in 2015 in terms of value. It is then followed by North America. The market dominance of Europe is attributed the presence of a large number of baby boomers population in the region. North America was the fastest growing market for opioid-induced constipation in 2014, the market size of North America is expected to surpass the Europe during the forecast period. The high growth of the market is attributed to the supportive government incentive in healthcare services in addition with the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from chronic pain.

Based on the different form of therapy the global opioid-induced constipation market can be broadly categorized as non-tamper resistant formulations (non-TRFs) and tamper resistant formulations (TRF). The non-TRFs has the largest market share in 2014, however the TRFs is expected to more dominant treatment technology in upcoming years attributed mainly to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) promotions and broad pipeline of oral (TRFs) approval.

Some of the major players operating in the global opioid-induced constipation market include, AstraZeneca plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laborites, and Bayer AG among others.

