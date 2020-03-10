Opioid-Induced Bowel Dysfunction Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Opioid-induced bowel dysfunction occurs due to excessive consumption of opioids to manage pain. Opioid is generally use in the clinical management of pain which affects gastrointestinal tract and causes several types of side-effects.

Opioid induced constipation is the most common side-effect occur due to excessive usage of opioids. People using opioid generally suffer from delayed gastric emptying, dyspepsia, nausea and vomiting.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1032

The opioids act on μ, δ, and κ-opioid receptors and perform function with respect to the type of receptors. The μ and δ opioid receptors are targeted for analgesic function. The κ-opioid receptor targets to analgesic, hallucinogenic, anti-depressants, and anti-anxiety functions.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/opioid-induced-bowel-dysfunction-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Some of the major companies involved in the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of opioid-induced bowel dysfunction includes Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is involved in developing TD-1211, a μ-opioid receptor antagonist, for the treatment of opioid-induced bowel syndrome. Moreover, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently involved in development of SP-333, a guanylate cyclase C agonist, for the management of this medical condition.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com