Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2027

Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are viscoelastic solutions that are intended for use in the cataract surgeries in order to maintain and build spaces in anterior chamber of the eye during intraocular lens implantation and phacoemulsification procedures. Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices protect corneal endothelium and coat surgical devices. Based on rheological properties, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are classified into two categories, i.e., dispersive and cohesive OVDs to support workflow and surgical techniques of cataract surgeons. The prime ingredients of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are naturally occurring long-chain polymers such as sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulfate or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. The characteristics and physical properties of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are based on molecular length of the material used. Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices functions by providing lubrication, cohesive, retention, and protection and are determined by its molecular weight, structure, electric charge, inter-chain molecular interaction, and purity. Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices act as viscous liquids as well as elastic gels to prevent failure of anterior chamber of the eye.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is generally driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of cataract cases in the global population. For example, according to the estimates of National Eye Institute (NIH) and American Academy of Ophthalmology, in 2017, approximately 24.4 million are suffering from cataract and are above 40 years old, and half of elderly population (75 and above) have a cataract in U.S. alone. Various studies and research conducted, shows women are more prone to cataract. For instance, in 2010, nearly 61% with cataract were women and 39% were men in U.S. In addition, technological advancement and rising awareness among the population regarding cataract are also impelling the growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. However, high cost of devices and complex regulatory concerns are hampering the market growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Segmentation

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market can be segmented:

Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices

Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices

Others

On the basis of application, global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market can be segmented as:

Cataract Surgeries

Glucoma Surgeries

Others

On the basis of end-user, global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market can be segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Ophthalmology Clinic

Others

On the basis of region, global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Overview

Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are used in phacoemulsification procedure to remove the cataract. Since its introduction in 1908, various technological advancement has been witnessed to drive an innovative product with tissue-specific role for both patients and physicians. Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices work by the coating of intraocular tissues, to create spaces and enhance visualization. With the emergence of logistic services and e-commerce websites in developing regions opens a gateway for players to increase the sales in these regions.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure pertaining to increased prevalence and incidence of cataract. In addition, increasing awareness through education and training, and technological advancement in OVDs are also driving the market growth of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. The market in Asia- Pacific region, followed by Japan, is anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the presence of large population base, including rising geriatric population and increased research and development activities supported by public and private bodies. However, the market in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the low per capita income, inadequate healthcare facilities, and scarcity of unskilled professionals. These regions are anticipated to show lucrative opportunities owing to the limited presence of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices manufacturers.

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market are Alcon Laboratories (Novartis AG), Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Abbott Medical Optics Inc. , Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, Rumex International Company, EyeKon Medical, Inc., and Ophtechnics Unlimited. The manufacturers are expanding towards untapped regions by increasing their distribution channel and opening manufacturing facilities in regions such as Africa and Latin America.

