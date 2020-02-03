Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Ophthalmic perimeter is a device used to assess the visual field of human eyes. The device is used to detect a patient’s blind spot by mapping and quantifying the visual field, especially the extreme peripheral parts of the visual field. An ophthalmic perimeter tests the visual field by systematically measuring light sensitivity at different angles and intensities. The device detects pathological changes in an individual’s visual field. Applications of ophthalmic perimeter include eye disease diagnosis, visual competence assessment, disability classification, and different types of eye screening tests. This device was first developed in the 1850s for an investigational purpose. It is used to detect various eye disorders and conditions such as vision changes in glaucoma patients, dry eye, and other eye disorders such as retinal, ocular, neurological, and neuro-ophthalmological conditions.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-perimeters-market.html

Increase in the geriatric population with diminishing vision and rise in eye problems related to old age such as glaucoma, cataract, and other ophthalmic complications are the major factors boosting the growth of the global ophthalmic perimeters market. According to WHO data published in 2013, around 82% of the people aged 50 years or above are currently living with blindness worldwide. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the total number of people aged between 40 and 80 suffering from glaucoma stood at 64.3 million globally in 2014 and it is expected to increase to 76 million by 2020. Technological advancements, rise in awareness among people about eye care & diseases, and government initiatives for eye disease detection & treatments are the other factors driving the global ophthalmic perimeters market. However, a lack of trained ophthalmologists and the high cost of products hamper the growth of the global ophthalmic perimeters market.

The global ophthalmic perimeters market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the ophthalmic perimeters market can be classified into static, kinetic, and static & kinetic. The static segment dominated the global market in 2017 owing to advantages such as full automation and higher accuracy of sensitivity threshold. The kinetic segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to high spatial resolution, detection of defects in children, and faster results with an easy understanding of obtained data. Based on end-user, the global ophthalmic perimeters market can be divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others. The ophthalmic clinics’ segment dominated the market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. A rise in the number of ophthalmic clinics, larger patient pool, access to ophthalmic clinics, and availability of advanced devices at ophthalmic clinics are the major factors propelling the segment.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61398

In terms of region, the global ophthalmic perimeters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population, a rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, favorable reimbursement scenario, and government initiatives are the major factors boosting the growth of the ophthalmic perimeters market in North America. The ophthalmic perimeters market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in geriatric population with eye disorders, a rise in health care expenditure, government initiatives for development of better health care infrastructure, and rise in awareness among people about eye care and its preventive measures.

The global ophthalmic perimeter market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of companies. Key players operating in the global ophthalmic perimeters market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, MEDA Co., Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OPTOPOL Technology, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Elektron Technology plc, Medmont, Vistec AG, OCULUS, and US Ophthalmic.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=61398

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com