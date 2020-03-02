Ophthalmic Drugs Market Predicted to Rise at a Lucrative CAGR throughout 2025

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Overview

Ophthalmic drugs is a growing market driven by rising prevalence of intraocular eye disorders mainly in elderly population like glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, etc. Also, there is an increasing incidence of eye diseases globally such as dry eye, conjunctivitis, uveitis, and others, and the number of patients suffering from eye diseases is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. As a result of this increasing patient pool across the globe, major market players are increasing R&D investments to capture the significant commercial opportunity through innovations in treatment methods, and improvement in drug’s mechanism of action with novel biological agents.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ophthalmic-drugs-market.html

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall ophthalmic drugs market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the disease indications, therapeutic class, product type, and distribution channels, and key industry developments has also been provided.

Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The company share analysis has also been provided for global glaucoma drug market. The pipeline analysis of major as well as emerging market players has been given in the market overview section, along with the product comparison matrix of the major market players. The report also consists of a section depicting the major causes of blindness globally, as well as by regions.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1769

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented in terms of disease indication, therapeutic class, product type, and distribution channels. The disease indication segment is further classified into dry eye, glaucoma, infection/inflammation, retinal disorders, allergy, uveitis, and others. The retinal disorders segment is further classified into wet age-related macular degeneration, dry age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and others. Among the disease indication segment, the retinal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the global ophthalmic drugs market in 2016, owing to factors like exponentially rising patient pool demanding long-term treatment. However, the dry eye segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to changing environmental conditions, pollutions, etc.

In terms of therapeutic class, global ophthalmic drugs market is divided into anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-infective drugs, anti-glaucoma drugs, anti-allergy drugs, anti-VEGF agents, and others. The anti-inflammatory drugs segment is bi-furcated into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and steroids. The anti-infective drugs are further sub-segmented into anti-fungal drugs, anti-bacterial drugs, and others. The anti-glaucoma drugs segment is classified into alpha agonist, beta blockers, prostaglandin analogs, combined medication, and others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Based on distribution channels, the global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & drug stores.

Geographically, the ophthalmic drugs market has been categorized into five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2015 to 2025, in terms of disease indication, therapeutic class, product type, and distribution channels, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1769

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global ophthalmic drugs market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global ophthalmic drugs market such as Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG , Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Shire among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com