Operational Technology Market 2019: Future Trends, Key Players: ABB , Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric, Schneider Electric, etc.

Operational Technology is the use of computers to monitor or alter the physical state of a system, such as the control system for a power station or the control network for a rail system.

Usually environments containing Industrial Control Systems (ICS), such as: supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCS), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) and programmable logic controllers (PLC) as well as dedicated networks and organization units. Embedded Systems are also included in the sphere of operational technology (e.g. SMART instrumentation), along with a large subset of scientific data acquisition, control & computing devices. An OT device could be as small as the ecu of a car or as large as the distributed control network for a national electricity grid.

Top Key players of Operational Technology Market:ABB , Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric, Emerson Electric, Advantech, Fanuc, Nextnine, Scadafence, Wood Group Mustang, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Tesco Controls, SAP, IBM, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

If you are involved in the Global Operational Technology industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Process Industry, Non-Process Industry], segmented by Product types [Field Devices, Control System, Services] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Operational Technology Market

