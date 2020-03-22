Operational Intelligence Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Operational Intelligence Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the global Operational Intelligence Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Intelligence Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Operational Intelligence (OI) is a real-time dynamic and business analytics solution that delivers greater visibility and insight for businesses. OI is used for real-time capabilities by organizations when they need to take any immediate action like stopping of the business process or making changes in the traditional system. OI helps in analyzing and improving business data by understanding the information highlighting the shortfalls and finding quick and simple ways for responding and tracking the effects. It is simple and flexible and can be easily managed by professionals.

The need for Operational Intelligence (OI) systems is increasing because of the growing workflows and complex planning programs. OI can help any enterprise to do a business in the mobile world, and help in developing various strategies, and monitors customized workflows. All these can ease the access to realtime data for actionable insights. One of the key benefits is that it helps in cessations of work directly and modifies the inventory to ensure that new business orders are kept current on a day-to-day basis. OI further perform the tasks like monitoring utilization, world flow schedules, impacts diagnose trouble codes, and track preventive, helping toward better understanding of the total cost of operation on real-time basis.

In 2017, the global Operational Intelligence Market size was 1700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Operational Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Flexeye

Splunk

Starview

Vitria Technology

Axway

Intelligent InSites

Kinaxis

OpsVeda (SAP)

Oversight Systems

Rockshore

Space-Time Insight

SQLsteam

VisionWaves

XMPro

Market analysis by product type

Enterprise Manufacturing Operational Intelligence

Enterprise Operational Intelligence Software

IT Service Intelligence

Enterprise Security

Market analysis by market

Supply chain and logistics

Assembly line quality assurance

Preventive maintenance

Exploration & production optimisation

Smart meter analysis

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Operational Intelligence Market:

Chapter One: Operational Intelligence Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Operational Intelligence Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Operational Intelligence Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Operational Intelligence Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Operational Intelligence Market: United States

Chapter Six: Operational Intelligence Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Operational Intelligence Market: China

Chapter Eight: Operational Intelligence Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Operational Intelligence Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Operational Intelligence Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Operational Intelligence Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Operational Intelligence Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Operational Intelligence Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Operational Intelligence Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Operational Intelligence Market Appendix

