Operational Analytics Market – SAP SE, Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc

The Global Operational Analytics Market accounted for USD 5.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Operational analytics is an innovated form of improving existing operations and also enabling an organization to reduce risk of fraud, risk and attaining cost efficiency and improving the work quality by reducing cost. Operational analytics is also coming up with quick solutions for change. It is widely applicable in telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and others. Increasing need for process and operations optimization and control may act as the major driver in the growth of operation analytics market. On the other side, complex analytical process may hinder the market.

Top Key Players :

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAP

Alteryx

SAS

Cloudera

Bentley Systems

Splunk

And others.

Company Share Analysis: Global Operational Analytics Market

The report for operational analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major market drivers & restraints: Global Operational Analytics Market

Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies

Increasing need for process and operations optimization and control

Adoption of advanced data management strategies

Increasing applications in numerous industry sectors

Increasing focus on market and competitive intelligence

Organizational change

Complex analytical process

Segmentation:

The global operational analytics market is segmented

On the basis of type

Software

Services

On the basis of Business Function

Information Technology

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Human Resource

On the basis of Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Sales and Marketing Management

And others.

On the basis of Deployment Model

On-premises, and

On-demand.

On the basis of Vertical

Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

And others.

By Geographical

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

